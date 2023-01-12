Seth Rollins shares three-word reaction to a young wrestling fan going crazy during his entrance on WWE RAW

Seth "Freakin" Rollins reacted to a viral video of a young wrestling fan losing his mind as The Visionary made his entrance during this past Monday's WWE RAW in Birmingham, Alabama.

Rollins is currently involved in a storyline with Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Seth and Austin cut a promo this past Monday night on WWE RAW but Bobby Lashley appeared for the first time since being "fired" by Adam Pearce.

The Visionary exited the ring and Bobby caught Theory with a Spear. The All Mighty then vowed to win the Royal Rumble match on January 28th at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Rollins dropped the US Title to Austin Theory in a Triple Threat match last November at WWE Survivor Series.

The Visionary was in control but Lashley hit him with a Spear. Theory happened to fall on top of Seth and left the premium live event as the new United States Champion. A wrestling fan posted his son's amusing reaction to Rollins' entrance and tagged Seth in the post. The former Universal Champion responded to the reaction with a three-word message to wrestling fans.

"Wrestling is fun," tweeted Seth Rollins.

Former WWE writer criticizes Seth Rollins for thinking he is over

Wrestling veteran and former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently bashed Seth Rollins for believing he was over with the audience.

During Monday's edition of RAW, Seth encouraged the fans in attendance to sing along with his theme song. As usual, the WWE Universe sang Rollins' theme as The Visionary danced around in the ring.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo criticized Seth for thinking that fans singing his theme music meant that he was over with the audience.

"Bro I hate to say that, I swear to God, but this is the God honest truth because guys, I've said this again and again and again, the marks have made it to the ring. Bro when they start singing and he encourages them to sing my song, that is Seth Rollins thinking he is over, bro. Meanwhile bro if he went grocery shopping in Kroger tomorrow, nobody would know who the freak he is. But that's him believing that he is over. No, bro, you're not over. You're wasting my time bro," said Russo. (51:00-51:46)

Seth Rollins will likely get another shot at the United States Championship in the near future. It will be interesting to see if he goes after his former Shield stablemate, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, if he is unable to recapture the United States Championship from Theory.

