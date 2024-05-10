Solo Sikoa to turn on another Bloodline member after Jimmy Uso, says WCW veteran, to get Roman Reigns' attention

WCW veteran Disco Inferno thinks the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline will turn on WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman.

The Enforcer has become an unstoppable force of nature since Roman Reigns took a sabbatical after WrestleMania XL. Solo Sikoa formed a sub-alliance with the Bloodine, kicking Jimmy Uso out of the faction and recruiting Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa.

Paul Heyman doesn't appear on the same page as Solo Sikoa, leaving fans to speculate whether The Wiseman is next in line to be kicked out of the group.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno predicted that The Bloodline is eventually going to turn on Paul Heyman, a move that will not sit well with Roman Reigns:

"What's gonna happen is I think they're gonna turn [On Paul Heyman]. I think these guys might beat down Heyman and that's gonna p!$$ off Roman," Inferno said. (17:30 - 17: 36)

Will Solo Sikoa replace Paul Heyman with the former WWE Tag Team Champion?

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts addressed the possibility of Paul Heyman being replaced by Haku in the Bloodline.

Roberts explained why Sikoa cannot afford to lose Heyman:

"Look, it's not impossible, but Haku cannot do Paul Heyman promos. Like, Paul Heyman is there to do Paul Heyman promos. I mean, eventually, he might get thrown out right before Roman comes back but Haku and Paul Heyman would serve two very different roles. Is Solo gonna do all the talking for The Bloodline? I don't [know], he went from doing none of the talking to doing all of the talking? That's my only problem," he said.

Meanwhile, Paul Heyman recently claimed that he hasn't spoken to Roman Reigns since WrestleMania XL. Is The Head of the Table still pulling the strings of The Bloodline amidst his hiatus? Or there's another mastermind behind all this? Only time will tell.

