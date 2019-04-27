Predicting all 8 men's Money in the Bank participants

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 9.99K // 27 Apr 2019, 00:55 IST

Who will vie for this?

We're about a month away from the next major event on the WWE calendar, Money in the Bank 2019, and now with the card beginning to take shape, we should start seeing some Money in the Bank qualifying matches next week. If this year is anything like last year, there will be eight participants in each ladder match - four each from Raw and SmackDown, respectively.

Who will compete in the men's ladder match? Let's try to read some tea leaves.

#1 Drew McIntyre (Raw)

We'll begin with the most obvious choice. Drew McIntyre has been featured heavily since he returned to the main roster last year and he has looked like a beast for the most part the entire time. Despite this, the former NXT Champion has yet to have a true breakout moment since his return to Raw. Money in the Bank might be his chance.

Barring an AJ Styles heel turn, no one else on Raw currently looks like as good a bet to succeed Seth Rollins as Universal Champion than Drew McIntyre. McIntyre has an aura and presence that can't be taught and seeing him carry around the briefcase would only add to it.

Drew McIntyre would be perfectly placed as the destroyer in the match, wrecking people with his strength and power. Supposedly, the company wants to book the winner of this year's Money in the Bank match as "a star" because of how poorly they booked Braun Strowman last year and Baron Corbin the year before. Drew McIntyre certainly fits the bill.

A feud between McIntyre and Rollins was rumored as well, and with AJ Styles already having a crack at the Universal Champion, McIntyre feels like the next big stop on the new champion's run with his title.

