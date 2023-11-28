WWE has major plans for RAW - Reports

WWE reportedly has huge plans for tonight's edition of RAW at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennesee.

This year's Survivor Series is in the books, and it was a very newsworthy show. Randy Orton made his return during the Men's WarGames match and helped guide Cody Rhodes' team to victory over The Judgment Day.

CM Punk then made his shocking return to the company during the final moments of the premium live event in Chicago and got an incredible reaction from the fans at the Allstate Arena. Both Punk and Orton are scheduled to appear on tonight's episode of the red brand following the premium live event.

According to BWE's private X account, the promotion has big plans for tonight's show. BWE is reporting that fans can expect a "big opening" and a "big closing" on tonight's edition of RAW. Adam Pearce has also announced that the first hour of tonight's RAW will be commercial-free.

Triple H comments on CM Punk's return to WWE

CM Punk made his first appearance in the company since 2014 this past Saturday night at Survivor Series.

He returned to the world of professional wrestling in 2021 in All Elite Wrestling, but his time with the promotion came to an end in September this year. Punk had several backstage issues with the company, but the last straw came ahead of AEW All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium.

Jack Perry made a snide comment directed at Punk during his match against Hook on the Zero Hour Pre-Show. The two stars then got into a backstage altercation ahead of Punk's match against Samoa Joe. Punk was fired by the promotion ahead of the September 2 episode of Collision in Chicago.

Triple H commented on Punk's return to the company at the press conference following Survivor Series. He noted that WWE is where the controversial star belongs, and he is interested in seeing what is next for the veteran.

"What's next for CM Punk? I'm interested to see that myself. I know whatever it is, it'll be talked about. It'll be exciting. It'll be a thrill ride for the WWE Universe no matter what it is. I'm thrilled, we're all thrilled to have him back here and to have him back, you know, cliche to say, but have him back home in WWE. It's where he belongs."

The anticipation for tonight's episode of RAW is off the charts. It will be interesting to see what Punk has to say during his first appearance on WWE television in almost a decade.

Are you happy Punk has returned to WWE? Do you think things will be different for the veteran this time around? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

