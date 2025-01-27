Seth Rollins to turn heel & attack 6-time WWE champion during his big match on RAW today? Chances explored

Seth Rollins is coming off a brutal match against Drew McIntyre in the main event of RAW on Netflix last week. The Visionary claimed the victory, but the Scottish Warrior assaulted him after the match.

While Sami Zayn came to the ring and saved Seth Rollins from Drew McIntyre's assault, he accidentally hit the former World Heavyweight Champion with his finishing move.

This Monday on RAW on Netflix, Zayn and McIntyre will collide in the main event of the show, just six days before the Royal Rumble match, where all three of them will participate. The question is what Seth Rollins will do and whether he will interfere in the match.

Rollins has a feud with McIntyre, but at the same time, he could turn heel on Sami Zayn, getting revenge for what happened last week.

Even though it is a likely scenario, WWE Creative may not plan for The Visionary to have a heel turn until the Men's Royal Rumble match or after the premium live event. It would make more sense, especially if CM Punk won the Rumble match and got a guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania 41.

The most likely scenario is that Seth will get involved in the match but only to help Sami Zayn defeat Drew McIntyre and build some momentum ahead of the Royal Rumble match.

Seth Rollins says rivalry with Drew McIntyre is 'on'

It was a WrestleMania 40 rematch between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre on RAW on Netflix last week. And the latter's post-match assault on the former showed that their feud was far from over.

This is what The Visionary said in an interview after the match, admitting that the rivalry with The Scottish Warrior was still 'on.'

"Yeah, rivalry's on, and that's fine, like I'm supposed to be some kind of mad guy with him, McIntyre. McIntyre, you are a good wrestler, but after that match, I would expect more sportsmanlike behavior, not some thuggish action. Competition should bring out the best in us, not resort to underhanded tactics," Rollins said. [H/T - Wrestling World]

Heading into the Rumble match, this week's episode of RAW could shed more light on what is next for the three superstars.

