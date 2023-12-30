Shocking loss, massive reunion? 5 directions for CM Punk in 2024

After shaking the WWE Universe with his return in 2023, CM Punk may be looking to make an even bigger impact in 2024. The Straight Edge Superstar has already declared for the Royal Rumble and is nothing but determined to win the whole thing come January 27.

WWE has so far done a pretty good job booking Punk on the road to the upcoming Premium Live Event. The 45-year-old Superstar had his comeback match in a decade against Dominik Mysterio at the sold out MSG house show on December 26.

His next in-ring appearance is set for the December 30 house show at the Kia Forum. While fans wait for their favorite Superstar to ring in 2024, let’s take a look at five directions for CM Punk in the New Year:

#5. CM Punk wins the 2024 Royal Rumble

CM Punk is one of the two superstars currently confirmed for the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble match. The former WWE Champion last wrestled at the Rumble event 10 years ago. Punk was the first entrant in the 2014 Royal Rumble, but failed to win the match after being eliminated by Corporate Kane.

The 2024 Royal Rumble is his shot at redemption. Punk knows he needs to win the match in order to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 39. The Second City Saint might win the match by last eliminating Cody Rhodes on January 27.

#4. First loss at WrestleMania 40

Punk has teased going after a major world title at WrestleMania 40. Fans are hoping for the Straight Edge Superstar will collide with Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight Championship. Both have history with each other in and out of the ring.

That being said, Punk doesn’t need to win his match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. The Straight Edge Savior should be heavily protected against losses on the road to WrestleMania, but may lose at the event in order to kick off his story.

#3. Join forces with Roman Reigns

Join forces here means to temporarily form an alliance for a tag team match. This could be similar to how Batista and The Undertaker joined forces against Shawn Michaels and John Cena in the lead-up to WrestleMania 23 back in 2007.

Triple H might book a blockbuster tag team match featuring Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins on the road to WrestleMania 40. Since the Visionary will refuse to tag with Punk, the Straight Edge Superstar could join forces with the only member of The Shield to hand him a defeat in WWE.

#2. Feud with Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens’ history with CM Punk is well documented. The Prizefighter does not seem to be a fan of the Straight Edge Superstar. That being said, he is willing to do business with him if Punk remains on his best behavior.

Both men crossed paths on the December 8, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. WWE likes to give these small teases before they eventually got for a full-fledged storyline between superstars. Who knows, we may see KO vs. Punk in 2024.

#1. Reunite with Paul Heyman

CM Punk namedropped Paul Heyman during his first promo on SmackDown in 10 years. The Second City Saint proudly said he was the “OG Paul Heyman Guy”. Heyman was a huge influence on Punk when he first started in WWE and he was the one who convinced him to walk out in order to get back in.

Punk almost entered into The Bloodline’s locker room backstage on SmackDown several weeks ago. The former WWE Champion might reunite with his former advocate in 2024. The two might even join forces to take out The Bloodline.

How would you book CM Punk in 2024? Sound off in the comments below.

