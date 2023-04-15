Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that could significantly impact the red show in the future. In today's edition, we will examine some exciting stories revolving around major superstars such as Brock Lesnar, Edge, and Finn Balor.

After a show-stealing match at WrestleMania 39, Finn Balor finally made his in-ring return on RAW last week to face Rey Mysterio. However, there was a lot of concern backstage ahead of Balor's match.

We will talk about it, among other important topics, in today's edition of the top RAW rumors. So without any further ado, let's dive in and check them out:

#3. Backstage concern over Finn Balor's return on RAW

During his Hell in a Cell match against Edge at WrestleMania 39, Finn Balor sustained an injury to his skull. Despite bleeding profusely, The Demon got medical attention mid-match before continuing the bout. While he lost the match, Balor's gutsy performance won the hearts of fans.

Fightful Select reported that there was a lot of concern over Balor's return to action in a match against Rey Mysterio on RAW. The former Universal Champion managed to pick up a win against the Hall of Famer thanks to the interference of his Judgment Day team member Dominik Mysterio.

#2. No plans for Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar

Speculation has been rife surrounding a potential match between Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Brock Lesnar. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that there are no current plans for the match to take place anytime soon.

"Right now there are no plans for Lesnar vs. Gunther at SummerSlam or Lesnar vs. Gunther any time soon. Of course that can change because it is a viable match but if Lesnar is scheduled on SummerSlam there is already a direction that isn’t Gunther," said Meltzer

After defeating Omos at WrestleMania 39, Brock Lesnar turned up on RAW the next night to team up with Cody Rhodes to take on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. However, The Beast Incarnate turned on Rhodes instead and went on to decimate The American Nightmare.

The two men are seemingly set to feud in the coming months. It remains to be seen how any potential feud between The Beast Incarnate and The Ring General will take shape.

#1. Edge reportedly set to leave WWE this year

The Rated-R Superstar returned to WWE at Royal Rumble 2020 after a hiatus of nine years due to a career-threatening injury. While the first time around, he had to unwillingly retire, the WWE Hall of Famer may be ready to call it quits this year of his own accord. WrestleVotes via Givemesport stated that any final match in Toronto for Edge will mean that he is ready to retire.

''The feeling within WWE is that if Edge does have his final match in Toronto this summer, it'll be to retire from wrestling, as opposed to because he wants to quit to join AEW as has been rumoured.''

While there are rumors suggesting that the Hall of Famer may be looking to have a stint in AEW when he leaves WWE, it is highly unlikely. The RAW Superstar has had a strong run since returning and is likely to retire from in-ring action after having his final match in Toronto.

