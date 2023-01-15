Top SmackDown News: Former champion has unexpectedly announced retirement, Braun Strowman says former WWE Champion tried to legitimately injure him

Welcome to another edition of Top SmackDown News that could have a significant impact on upcoming shows. We will examine some exciting stories involving superstars like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and former Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

Besides being one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, Brock Lesnar is a former UFC Champion. SmackDown star Braun Strowman had to learn the hard way that Lesnar does not take any disrespect in the ring. Apart from that, we will also take a look at a former champion's retirement and how John Cena helped Dominik Mysterio in his match against Roman Reigns.

#3. Braun Strowman on Brock Lesnar trying to legitimately knock him out

During a match between Kane, Braun Strowman, and Brock Lesnar, things got heated. Strowman hit a stiff knee kick to the temple of Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate allegedly became infuriated and responded with a stiff right hand to The Monster of All Monsters in a bid to knock him out.

Stowman told BT Sport that he's lucky to have survived a stiff punch from Lesnar:

"I pat myself on the back, I think I’m the only person in history to take an overhand right from Brock Lesnar and not get knocked out. Anytime you get in the ring with The Beast and mix it up, the bigger the challenge the better,'' said Strowman.

Braun Strowman praised Lesnar by calling him the best. Like The Beast, Strowman is also considered a 'tough' guy in real life. However, he isn't trained in MMA like the former WWE Champion. With Strowman back on SmackDown, fans hope to see another clash between the two behemoths one day.

#2. John Cena's advice to Dominik Mysterio

John Cena returned to in-ring action after over a year on the last episode of SmackDown in 2022. The former WWE Champion teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Dominik Mysterio recently recalled when he teamed up with Rey Mysterio and John Cena in a dark match against The Bloodline. Speaking on Keepin' it 100, he looked back on the advice Cena gave him:

''And after the match, if I missed it or if there was something that I could have done better, he pointed out right then and there, and he's like, you gotta, you gotta listen to them. If there is something that they're asking for, you got to give it to them," Dominik Mysterio said.

Dominik Mysterio made his debut during the ThunderDome era and even won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with his father, Rey Mysterio. The 25-year-old's first live crowd match was with John Cena as his tag team partner, and the veteran told him to always pay attention to the audience.

#1. SmackDown Superstar GUNTHER's wife Jinny announces retirement

Jinny @JinnyCouture New York is always a good idea New York is always a good idea ❄️ https://t.co/tmZZbhMW1D

While GUNTHER is having a solid run on SmackDown as the Intercontinental Champion, his wife has had to announce her retirement from pro wrestling. Jinny was a part of the NXT UK roster. Despite not being used, she was still under contract with WWE and was out with an injury.

She took to Twitter to announce her retirement at the age of 35.

"After a long time away due to an injury, I have made the decision to hang up my fashionable boots. Thank you for all the memories. I'll remember for them forever. Every journey has an end, but in life, every ending is just a new beginning. I'm excited about what's next'' stated Jinny

Jinny made a big name for herself in the UK and even held the RevPro Women's Championship once. While she was an integral part of NXT UK, her dreams of joining the main roster along with her husband may not come true as she has had to hang up her boots.

