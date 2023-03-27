What channel is WWE RAW tonight? (March 27, 2023): How to watch on Monday night, channel details, livestream, and more

The March 27, 2023 episode of WWE RAW marks the final red brand show before the major WrestleMania 39 event this weekend. Action-packed matches are set for tonight along with some interesting segments to further excite fans for The Show of Shows.

Fans can watch WWE RAW on the USA Network channel. The likes of Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Lita, Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch, and more are set to appear tonight. Earlier reports have also suggested that multiple surprises are set for the upcoming episode.

Monday Night RAW TV Channel details and timings

Channel: USA Network.

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, 7 p.m. Central Time.

WWE RAW Livestreaming details

Livestream: USA Network.com

Preview of the final RAW before WrestleMania 39

Two matches are scheduled for tonight. The Street Profits will team up with Braun Strowman and Ricochet against Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders. All four teams are scheduled to face each other at WrestleMania 39, and tonight will mark a preview of what fans can expect at the April premium live event.

Last week, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes had another meeting prior to their WrestleMania 39 Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match. Before the major showcase, The American Nightmare will first have to go against The Bloodline's eradicator Solo Sikoa.

Tonight's episode of Miz TV has Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch, and Lita as the guests. They are slated to face Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, and Bayley from Damage CTRL in 'Mania. Due to their previous altercations, it's possible that they will have another one for tonight.

Brock Lesnar and Omos are also scheduled for a weigh-in tonight. A few weeks ago, the latter surprisingly sent The Beast Incarnate over the top rope. For tonight's WWE RAW episode, it's possible that the two superstars won't be able to wait until WrestleMania 39 to get physical once again.

According to Xero News, more actions are also set to take place for the final RAW episode before WrestleMania 39. It was stated that Mustafa Ali will be in action against Seth Rollins while Rey Mysterio will face Damian Priest. An exciting match between Gunther and Dolph Ziggler might also take place.

The site also announced that a possible reunion with Hurt Business might occur tonight, with Omos now part of the group. Bray Wyatt's presence might also be felt through QR codes after weeks of absence.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

2023: Cody Rhodes is scheduled to face Solo Sikoa on the final 2020: #AEW EVP Cody Rhodes predicts a bright future for the young & upcoming Solo Sikoa.2023: Cody Rhodes is scheduled to face Solo Sikoa on the final #WWERaw before #WrestleMania 2020: #AEW EVP Cody Rhodes predicts a bright future for the young & upcoming Solo Sikoa.2023: Cody Rhodes is scheduled to face Solo Sikoa on the final #WWERaw before #WrestleMania! https://t.co/V4MYPaXbMk

The final WWE RAW episode is set for some interesting and exciting matches. Fans should definitely not miss out, especially with WrestleMania 39 only days away.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes