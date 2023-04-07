What channel is WWE SmackDown tonight? (April 7, 2023): How to watch on Friday night, channel details, livestream, and more

The April 7, 2023, edition of WWE SmackDown marks the first episode of the blue brand after WrestleMania 39 and will follow the mixed reactions of RAW after 'Mania. Three matches have been confirmed tonight, while other superstars are scheduled for an appearance.

WWE SmackDown will be on the FOX Channel. Stars like Jey Uso and newly crowned champions Sami Zayn and Rhea Ripley are expected tonight. They will also be joined by Hall of Famers like Rey Mysterio for in-ring action, while Triple H is set for an appearance to address the fans.

WWE SmackDown TV Channel details and timings:

Channel: FOX

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

WWE SmackDown Livestreaming details

Livestream: Fox Live, Fox Now App

Preview for the upcoming SmackDown episode

The most recent episode of Monday Night RAW opened with Triple H addressing the crowd after news of WWE's sale with Endeavor. During the segment, he stated that the product wouldn't change. It remains to be seen if his appearance for tonight will be similar or if it will be about fans' criticism of Vince McMahon after reports of him returning to creative.

New SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is also set to appear tonight. After defeating Charlotte Flair in WrestleMania 39, it would be interesting to see which star will step up against The Eradicator next.

Other newly crowned champions set for tonight are the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The latter is also scheduled for a match against Jey Uso.

Newly inducted Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio will join forces with Santos Escobar against Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest. Despite the WrestleMania defeat, the younger Mysterio isn't done with his differences with his father. The Judgment Day duo even attacked award-winning artist Bad Bunny for siding with Rey on this week's episode of RAW.

The Brawling Brutes are set for an exciting tag team clash against Imperium. Gunther and Sheamus, alongside Drew McIntyre, had an exciting triple-threat match at this year's Show of Shows. Tonight, the high-stakes action will continue in the six-man tag team match.

It will be interesting to see which other superstars and matches will be added tonight. For now, it remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has in store after fans criticized this week's RAW show.

