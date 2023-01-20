Will The Rock return to WWE in 2023 at WrestleMania Hollywood? 

The Rock's WWE return to WrestleMania Hollywood is one of the biggest rumors that has been making the rounds in the world of wrestling recently. Finally, it looks like an update on his status is available.

The Great One was last seen in WWE in 2019 on an episode of SmackDown. The segment saw him partner up with Becky Lynch in a short yet epic segment as they took down Baron Corbin (previously King Corbin).

Due to Dwayne Johnson's role as a Hollywood actor, along with his other business ventures like the XFL, he has not made any appearances since. Based on recent reports, it looks like those responsibilities are going to hinder his return.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Johnson might not return in 2023 to WrestleMania since he has no time to get in shape. Stating that it's an important factor for the rumored main event match against Roman Reigns.

“We were told that unless he changes his mind in the next few days, since a deadline for Mania plans is coming, that he’s indicated he won’t have time to get into the kind of shape he feels he needs to be in to do a main event match with Roman Reigns, but kept the door open for something in the future. Of course, it is a possibility that it’s something being kept a secret from everyone."

Although this was the case, many fans believed The Rock was lying and would return to the Royal Rumble and win an opportunity to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

If The Rock won't return to WWE, who will be the possible winner of the Royal Rumble?

January 28, 2023, is the date of this year's Royal Rumble. The Premium Live Event is being held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. If Dwayne Johnson may not return, it looks like the company already has someone in mind.

According to Dave Meltzer, Cody Rhodes, who has already announced his participation at the Royal Rumble, is the top favorite to win the match. Next to him was The Bloodline member Sami Zayn, with The People's Champion in the third spot.

"Rhodes was installed at a -160 favorite, with the next ten based on gambling odds being Sami Zayn, The Rock (which would seem unlikely at this point but it would also be something kept secretive if it was), Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle, Gunther, AJ Styles (who is injured right now), Karrion Kross and Austin Theory,"

For now, it looks like fans will have to wait and see if The Rock will finally make his long-awaited return to the Stamford-based promotion.

