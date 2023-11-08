WWE News Roundup: Former superstar returns after many years, Top name walks out following recent setback, More CM Punk references

Welcome to the latest edition of the WWE News Roundup. In today's piece, we will cover stories about CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and more.

CM Punk has been the talk of the town ever since getting terminated from AEW. Rumors have run rampant in recent weeks regarding the star returning to WWE and in the last few weeks, the company has seemingly made several subtle references to the Second City Saint on TV programming.

In other news, a top star made his return to the Stamford-based promotion after 15 years, while another name walked out on RAW. Let's find it out and more on today's News Roundup.

#3. More CM Punk references on WWE RAW

The CM Punk references continued on this week's RAW as there were a couple of signs on RAW saying "Look in my eyes" and "What do you see?". Michael Cole responded to the same by saying, "Seth Rollins is going to look into the eyes of Sami Zayn." For those unaware, the above two quotes are lines from Punk's iconic Cult of Personality theme song.

WWE will be returning to Chicago for Survivor Series this month and many believe that CM Punk could make his return at the event. However, reports from multiple sources refute that.

#2. Gene Snitsky returned after 15 years

Gene Snitsky was present backstage at RAW last night and even appeared in an exclusive clip for social media. The star was involved in a backstage segment with Chelsea Green.

Snitsky was a part of the sports entertainment juggernaut for nearly five years. He left the company in 2008 and last night's cameo on the red brand was most likely a one-off thing.

#1. Drew McIntyre walked out of RAW after suffering a loss at Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel ended on a heartbreaking note for Drew McIntyre after he once failed to capture the gold. While the Scottish Warrior appeared on the latest edition of RAW, he left moments after arriving after the interviewer asked him about his current state.

McIntyre has reportedly not signed a new contract with the company, with his current deal expected to expire in a few months. However, it is expected that both parties will come to an agreement soon.

The Scottish Warrior has shown a new side of himself in the last few months and is expected to return as a heel. There is speculation that he could join the Judgment Day at WWE Survivor Series in the WarGames match.

