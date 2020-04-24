Lesnar/Strowman

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the latest rumors and stories from the day so you keep yourself up-to-date with all the latest happenings in the world of WWE.

In today's edition of the Rumor Roundup, we will talk about what the future may hold for Universal Champion Braun Strowman and if he will have to drop the title soon. Also, as per reports, Vince McMahon is not happy with the RAW roster and we have the reason behind it.

So without any further ado, let us look into the five biggest rumors of today:

#5 Strowman to lose the Universal Championship?

Strowman

Braun Strowman won the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36, even though the company never had any such plans for him. Because of Roman Reigns pulling out of his WrestleMania match against Goldberg, Strowman was chosen as the last-minute replacement and got to beat Goldberg for his first World Championship.

However, as per SportsKeeda's Tom Colohue, there is a high chance that WWE may not keep the belt on Strowman for too long and have former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt win it again.

The reason for that could be for Wyatt to hold on to the belt until Roman Reigns finally returns to action and wins the Championship, as was the plan originally. He says that there is a lack of depth at the top of the SmackDown roster, which may lead to Strowman losing the title.

They've shown faith in Braun Strowman, but there's a lack of depth at the top of SmackDown. And that's why they've been bringing in John Cena and Goldberg. Now without Roman Reigns, there aren't many people left that Strowman can face, especially on the heel side. You've technically got Daniel Bryan, but he's a face and he's involved in something else. So there aren't that many opportunities. (H/T: SportsKeeda)

He further adds that WWE will most likely have The Fiend win back what he lost to Goldberg at Super ShowDown:

Advertisement

This, to me, looks like they're trying to revert back to what their plan was in January - to put the title on Bray Wyatt, again, and wait for Roman Reigns to be ready.