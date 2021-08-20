SummerSlam 2021 - 5 Possible Surprises - Amazing twist in Roman Reigns vs. John Cena, Powerhouse WWE star helps beat Goldberg

SummerSlam 2021 is fast approaching and fantasy bookers on the internet are having a field day with what could happen. We thought we'd join in the fun and bring you a list of possible surprises from the show.

Of course, there's no guarantee that any of these things will happen at SummerSlam 2021. But just imagine if one or more of these twists take place. Imagine how exciting the WWE product will become!

#5 At SummerSlam 2021, Finn Balor does the unthinkable

There is something super cool about Finn Balor, where his character lies somewhere between a white-meat babyface like Nikki A.S.H. and a darker, cooler one like Aleister Black.

He could embrace the tweener in him at SummerSlam 2021, where he costs John Cena the Universal Championship!

After all, it was John Cena who cost Balor a chance at facing Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021 by signing a contract that didn't even have his name on it. Finn Balor even expressed his desire to take the fight to the Leader of the Cenation not too long ago.

Obviously, he has a bone to pick with Roman Reigns as well, but he helps Roman win the match because The Tribal Chief had expressed his respect for Balor. Meanwhile, Cena got his SummerSlam 2021 opportunity in a very underhanded manner indeed.

This twist would add a different flavor to SummerSlam 2021 and remind the world that exciting things are on course, even after the pay-per-view is done!

