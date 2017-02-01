BCCI confirm IPL 2017 will begin on April 5

The full schedule details of IPL 2017 will also be released soon.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 01 Feb 2017, 20:48 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad are the reigning IPL champions

The tenth edition of the Indian Premier League will begin as scheduled on April 5, 2017. In a release, the BCCI confirmed that IPL 2017 will begin as scheduled after the Committee of Administrators (COA) met with the BCCI officials to decide on the fate of the tournament.

In a release, Bcci said: “The Committee of Administrators (COA) met the concerned BCCI officials today to take stock of the urgent and important matters mainly concerning the successful conduct of IPL 2017. The COA has issued directions that the existing processes for availing the services and the appointment of the vendors for IPL will continue for this season.“

With the Lodha Committee recommendations and the Supreme Court appointing the office bearers of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), there was some doubt about the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League and whether it would go ahead as scheduled.

The heart of the matter

With the BCCI undergoing a sea change as far as their adminstration is concerned, there was some doubt about whether the 10th edition of the tournament will go through as planned but this decision will as a welcome relief to the franchises, with the IPL auction around the corner.

The COA also assured the teams and stakeholders that all the preparations for the tournament will be supervised and dealt with by the tournament organisers under the directives of the COA.

IPL 2016 was won by the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the timeline and schedule for IPL 2017 will soon be released by the tournament organisers.

What next?

As the England end their three-month long tour of India, all eyes shift to the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League. The auction for IPL 2017 will take place in Bengaluru on February 4 with several big names up for grabs.

Sportskeeda’s Take

With the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming edition of the IPL, it is a great move by the BCCI to announce that IPL 2017 will begin as per schedule. With the auction coming up on February 4, it also makes a lot of sense to know when the tournament begins, especially if franchises are looking at players and the duration they might be available for. In case of certain players being injured, it also gives the franchises the timespan to take a call on whether they will play or not.