IPL 2017 auction: One player who will complete each IPL side

One player for each team who can make their squad complete.

IPL auctioneer Richard Madley

The 2017 IPL auction is set to take place in few days’ time and the IPL franchises will be having their task cut out in sorting out the players who will fit in their system. As many as 140 cricketers including 44 overseas players have been retained by the franchises for 2017 season.

This year’s auction has more than 300 players going under the hammer out of which a maximum of 76 cricketers can be picked by all the eight teams. The representatives of each franchise will be aware of who they need in their teams going into the auction. Let us take a look at one player who will make a particular team complete.

This year’s auction has some English flavour to it as few England cricketers are set to feature in it. Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Imran Tahir, Kevin Pietersen, Irfan Pathan etc. are some of the names that will be on the wish list of the franchises.

It won’t be a surprise if the franchises decide to go for a bidding war to buy all-rounder Ben Stokes as he is a captain’s dream and can excel in all the three departments. This is how the franchises go into the 2017 auctions.

Team Purse Spent Balance Purse Total Players in the squad Overseas Players DD 445,000,000 215,000,000 18 5 KXIP 426,500,000 233,500,000 19 5 KKR 462,500,000 197,500,000 14 4 MI 544,450,000 115,550,000 20 6 RCB 531,750,000 128,250,000 20 8 SRH 451,000,000 209,000,000 17 5 RPS 469,000,000 191,000,000 16 5 GL 516,500,000 143,500,000 16 6

Note: Ben Stokes is someone who will be sought after by all the 8 teams. So, we are not considering him as an option for any team in the following slideshow.

Delhi Daredevils: Corey Anderson

Delhi might opt for a seam-bowling all-rounder rather than a frontline pacer

The perennial under-achievers in the IPL, Delhi Daredevils, who are yet to reach the finals even once in the past nine seasons have the habit of tinkering with their line-up every single season. Even this season, they released the likes of Nathan Coulter-Nile, Imran Tahir and Pawan Negi and will look to get some worthy replacements.

They have a decent batting line-up with the likes of Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson among the others. Their bowling will be spearheaded by Mohammad Shami and one of the most successful IPL bowler ever, Amit Mishra alongside Jayant Yadav, Zaheer Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem etc. With a lack of depth in the pace bowling department, the team from Delhi might opt for a seam-bowling all-rounder rather than a frontline pacer.

The team management will look to splash their money on a good all-rounder to back Chris Morris and Carlos Brathwaite. Just like every other team, Delhi will look to buy Ben Stokes and if they fail to do so, Corey Anderson will be one name the Rahul Dravid led management will look to acquire.

Anderson is a proven match winner in this format and will be a great addition to the squad. If they want to go with an Indian player, Irfan Pathan is the name that will be on top of their purchase list.