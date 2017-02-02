Write an Article Play Fantasy Cricket

IPL 2017 auction: One player who will complete each IPL side

One player for each team who can make their squad complete.

by Vignesh Ananthasubramanian @MadridistaSays
Analysis 02 Feb 2017, 09:53 IST
IPL auctioneer Richard Madley

The 2017 IPL auction is set to take place in few days’ time and the IPL franchises will be having their task cut out in sorting out the players who will fit in their system. As many as 140 cricketers including 44 overseas players have been retained by the franchises for 2017 season.

This year’s auction has more than 300 players going under the hammer out of which a maximum of 76 cricketers can be picked by all the eight teams. The representatives of each franchise will be aware of who they need in their teams going into the auction. Let us take a look at one player who will make a particular team complete.

This year’s auction has some English flavour to it as few England cricketers are set to feature in it. Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Imran Tahir, Kevin Pietersen, Irfan Pathan etc. are some of the names that will be on the wish list of the franchises.

It won’t be a surprise if the franchises decide to go for a bidding war to buy all-rounder Ben Stokes as he is a captain’s dream and can excel in all the three departments. This is how the franchises go into the 2017 auctions.

Team

Purse Spent

Balance Purse

Total Players in the squad

Overseas Players

DD

445,000,000

215,000,000

18

5

KXIP

426,500,000

233,500,000

19

5

KKR

462,500,000

197,500,000

14

4

MI

544,450,000

115,550,000

20

6

RCB

531,750,000

128,250,000

20

8

SRH

451,000,000

209,000,000

17

5

RPS

469,000,000

191,000,000

16

5

GL

516,500,000

143,500,000

16

6

Note: Ben Stokes is someone who will be sought after by all the 8 teams. So, we are not considering him as an option for any team in the following slideshow.

Delhi Daredevils: Corey Anderson

Delhi might opt for a seam-bowling all-rounder rather than a frontline pacer  

The perennial under-achievers in the IPL, Delhi Daredevils, who are yet to reach the finals even once in the past nine seasons have the habit of tinkering with their line-up every single season. Even this season, they released the likes of Nathan Coulter-Nile, Imran Tahir and Pawan Negi and will look to get some worthy replacements. 

They have a decent batting line-up with the likes of Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson among the others. Their bowling will be spearheaded by Mohammad Shami and one of the most successful IPL bowler ever, Amit Mishra alongside Jayant Yadav, Zaheer Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem etc. With a lack of depth in the pace bowling department, the team from Delhi might opt for a seam-bowling all-rounder rather than a frontline pacer.

The team management will look to splash their money on a good all-rounder to back Chris Morris and Carlos Brathwaite. Just like every other team, Delhi will look to buy Ben Stokes and if they fail to do so, Corey Anderson will be one name the Rahul Dravid led management will look to acquire.

Anderson is a proven match winner in this format and will be a great addition to the squad. If they want to go with an Indian player, Irfan Pathan is the name that will be on top of their purchase list. 

Page 1 of 8 Next
Cricket Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Daredevils Kings XI Punjab Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Lions Rising Pune Supergiants Irfan Pathan Ishant Sharma John Hastings Imran Tahir Morne Morkel Ben Stokes Corey Anderson Jason Roy Pawan Negi India slider IPL 2017
Fetching more content...