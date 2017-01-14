Five strikers Chelsea could replace Diego Costa with

Maybe Diego Costa really has some financial problems and could use the money. Hey, who are we to judge?

by Khushwant Ramesh

Diego Costa wants out. Again.

Diego Costa is seemingly pushing for a move away from Chelsea. Again. It happened in the summer and it’s happening again. This time, however, it’s an offer from China that’s got the former Brazilian international’s mouth all watery. Don’t imagine that.

Costa is clearly one of the Premier League’s – and Europe’s – top strikers. He’s currently leading the Golden Boot race in the kingdom and would be a loss to the Blues should he really push for a move away from Stamford Bridge. But Costa is just another striker the club can replace.

They’ve replaced legendary figures like Didier Drogba, Nicolas Anelka and Fernando Torres – at least two of those names work in this case. They’ll replace Costa, too. But given the world is currently suffering from a shortage of strikers, they’re going to have to invest in either a set superstar by shelling out Chelsea-esque amounts of money or sign someone unproven and raw for the Premier League like Michy Batshuayi. Wait.

Nevermind.

Here are five strikers Chelsea could turn to should the big man head to China:

#5 Tammy Abraham/Patrick Bamford

Kevin Oghenetega Tamaraebi Bakumo -Abraham in action

It would be a huge boost for the Chelsea youth system should Antonio Conte – and Roman Abramovic – decide that one of their two young stars be given the chance to replace Costa.

Tammy Abraham is currently on loan at Bristol City and is tearing defences a new one week-in-week-out. He’s scored a whopping 17 goals in all competitions for the Robins this season and seems like the kind of player Conte would love in his side for the second half of the Premier League.

Abraham is a deadly combination of pace, control and ruthlessness making him the perfect replacement for the outgoing Spaniard. The 19-year-old is on loan with the club until the end of the season, though.

Patrick Bamford is the less fancy of the two options. Currently, on loan at Burnley, the 23-year-old has been unable to nail down a starting spot and is seeing a future at Chelsea slowly slip away – unless he can make the best of the opportunity should the club recall him this month. He’s yet to score a goal for the Clarets.