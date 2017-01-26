Transfer news and rumours of the day - 26th January 2017

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are involved in some huge deals

@sunaadh by Sunaadh Sagar Football Transfer Roundup 26 Jan 2017, 20:12 IST

Will Antoine Griezmann leave for Serie A?

The January transfer window just has a few days to go, but the transfer action in the Bundesliga, Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and the Rest of Europe has been mediocre, to say the least. However, with deadline day fast approaching, expect a ton of deals to cross the line as clubs, players and agents hurry up.

Here are the transfer news and rumours of the day:

Serie A

Juventus are close to signing Rodrigo Bentacur from Boca Juniors, according to Tuttosport. The Bianconeri have first option on the highly sought after midfielder, as one of the clauses of the deal that saw Carlos Tevez go from Juve to Boca.

Inter Milan are willing to pay the full €129 million buyout clause in Antoine Griezmann’s Atletico Madrid contract, according to Mediaset Premium. Inter’s backers, Suning, are hoping to pull off a big transfer in the transfer window

AC Milan have confirmed that a deal is in place for M’Baye Niang to joing Premier League side Watford. Milan CEO Adriano Galliani said “We have signed with Watford and given permission for M’Baye Niang to have a medical.”