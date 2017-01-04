Transfer news and rumours of the day: 4th January, 2017

Staying at Goodison?

Welcome to our daily transfer news roundup from across Europe. We are a few days into the transfer window and the rumour mills are going haywire. The big news of the day is regarding the future of Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez.

Serie A

Roma and AC Milan interested in Jese Rodriguez

Serie A giants Roma and AC Milan are interested in the services of PSG forward Jese Rodriguez. Unai Emery, manager of the Ligue 1 giants, has admitted that the forward could leave in this transfer window.

Rodriguez moved to the Parc des Princes outfit in the summer but has struggled to establish himself in the first team and has been linked with a host of clubs.

Emery said: “[Jese] has to play. The possibility of [him] leaving is a reality.”

Everton reject AC Milan’s bid for Gerard Deulofeu

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Everton have rejected a bid from AC Milan for forward Gerard Deulofeu. The former Barcelona man is reportedly open to the idea of leaving the Toffees and Milan are keen on his services. The San Siro outfit want to loan him first and want an option to but him at the end of the season, however, the Premier League outfit are not keen.