Van Dijk doubtful for Southampton's League Cup semi-final

by Reuters News 24 Jan 2017, 14:08 IST

Football Soccer Britain - Southampton v Leicester City - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium - 22/1/17 Southampton's Virgil van Dijk sustains an injury Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

REUTERS - Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk could miss Wednesday's League Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool at Anfield after injuring his ankle in Sunday's 3-0 Premier League win over Leicester City, manager Claude Puel has said.

Southampton hold a one-goal advantage going into the tie, but the loss of former captain Jose Fonte, who has moved to West Ham United, coupled with the injury to Van Dijk, could leave them short of experienced cover in the heart of defence.

"Van Dijk, he is having a scan and I am waiting for the results at the moment," Puel told the club website (www.southamptonfc.com).

"It's not serious, but I don't know if he can participate in this game. We will see in the next days before the game."

Midfielder Steven Davis, who has been injured since Southampton beat Liverpool 1-0 in the semi-final first leg on Jan. 11, could return in time for Wednesday's match after stepping up his recovery.

"It's better for Davis," Puel added. "We will see in the training session if he can participate in this game or not."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)