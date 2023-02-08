AEW News Roundup: Cody Rhodes to reunite with 53-year-old legend at WrestleMania 39?, Released WWE Star teases huge signing 

AEW might not have its own WrestleMania, but since WWE is steadily moving towards its biggest annual event, the wrestling world is going through quite a shake-up, and even promotions like All Elite Wrestling are feeling the effects.

Cody Rhodes is no longer in AEW, but he still seems to be affecting the promotion, no matter how close he is to the WWE World Championship. Additionally, Tony Khan might also be edging closer to his biggest signing of 2023. Continue reading as we break down this week's three biggest stories in today's AEW News Roundup.

#3. Cody Rhodes would ideally like to have a major AEW star at ringside during his upcoming WrestleMania match

Cody Rhodes will officially be the first star to not only leave AEW and sign with WWE but also the first to go on to headline WrestleMania. Despite building up to possibly becoming the face of the promotion, Rhodes hasn't forgotten his roots.

During a recent interview on Inside The Ropes, The American Nightmare spoke on possibly having his brother Dustin Rhodes accompany him to WrestleMania.

"Dustin and I have a very unique relationship. I think we’ve both settled on the idea that we never wanna tag team with each other ever again because as much fun as we had, we were at each other’s throats. I think about him every day, I really do and that would be special, it would. It would take some people getting along to agree." (H/T Post Wrestling)

It remains to be seen if the Rhodes brothers can convince their two respective promotions to come to a mutual deal. Unfortunately, that might not be too realistic, especially going by the way the two promotions could not reach a point where they could agree on having Billy Gunn appear at the D-Generation X Reunion.

#2. Jim Cornette believes this fan-favorite AEW star would perfectly fit in with the WWE roster

Cody Rhodes might be the first to make his way to WWE from All Elite Wrestling, but many fans believe another will soon follow. After he was recently pictured backstage at the Royal Rumble, these fans are now convinced that Ricky Starks will be the next to jump to WWE.

Ricky Starks' WWE history is quite unfortunate.

The former FTW Champion has made a handful of appearances in WWE but mainly appeared as a jobber. Despite this, Cornette firmly believes he'd fit in with the promotion, as he detailed on an episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru.

"Yes. Because they just put Johnny f**king Gargano on RAW. You mean tell me that you don't think there's any room for Ricky Starks. At least he's bigger. He can do all the moves, and he can talk, and he's got some personality," the veteran said. [02:35 onwards]

Ricky Starks is currently one of the most prominent AEW stars, and many fans believe he could even be the one to dethrone MJF. But could he ever decide to abandon Tony Khan's vision for him to find fame in WWE?

#1. Mandy Rose recently mulled over the possibility of signing with AEW sometime soon

Mandy Rose's NXT Women's Championship loss and subsequent release from WWE sent shockwaves through the wrestling industry. Naturally, many fans began to clamor for her to sign with All Elite Wrestling, but would the former leader of Toxic Attraction ever opt to sign with the promotion?

During a recent interview with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Rose realized that she could reunite with Saraya and Dustin Rhodes in AEW.

"Oh, that would be nice! Oh yeah, oh my God [I could reunite with Dustin Rhodes too]. I have a few little old schools that we could reunite."

Despite the realization, the star pointed out that while she doesn't consider herself retired, wrestling isn't a priority to her right now.

"I haven’t ruled it out for sure. It’s not like the boots are hung up and stuff. It’s not like that but right now, but definitely for the future maybe. We’ll see." (H/T POSTWrestling)

Fans hoping to see Mandy Rose in AEW will simply have to be patient at this stage, but with both Saraya and Dustin in the promotion, they could be the deciding factors for her to become All Elite.

