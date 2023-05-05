The Chicago Cubs have an ace on their hands. Justin Steele has been on a roll to start the season. He has a 4-0 record with a league-leading 1.49 ERA on 36.1 innings pitched. He also leads the league in ERA+ (303).

His most recent start has him in the history books. Steele is now just the second pitcher in Cubs' history to have two earned runs or fewer in 14+ consecutive stats. The only other pitcher who has done such a thing is Jake Arrieta.

Steele etched his name in the history books on Friday with his performance against the Miami Marlins. He went seven innings, giving up six hits and just one run while striking out four batters. He handed the Marlins their fourth straight loss.

Not many pitchers have been as hot as Steele has been. He's one of the early contenders for the National League Cy Young Award if he keeps dominating hitters.

"Cy Young incoming" one fan tweeted.

"Justin Steele ur hits" another fan tweeted.

Chicago Cubs fans couldn't be happier with how Justin Steele has performed. Not much was expected from him, but he's performed like a true ace.

LosCubbies @lovojj15 @TalkinBaseball_ Good to see him getting some credit! Such an underrated pitcher. @TalkinBaseball_ Good to see him getting some credit! Such an underrated pitcher.

It will be interesting to see if Steele can keep this up all season. If he can, other teams should be worried. This Cubs team could be sneaky good.

The league shouldn't sleep on the Chicago Cubs

Miami Marlins v Chicago Cubs

Not much was expected from this Chicago Cubs team heading into the season. They're not full of stars like the San Diego Padres or Atlanta Braves are.

They do, however, have Dansby Swanson, who they signed in the offseason. The All-Star shortstop is one of the most durable players in the league. Over the last two full seasons, he's only missed two games. Not many players are as committed to being in the lineup as Swanson is.

They have many opportunities to score runs at any point in their lineup. The top half of Nico Hoerner, Swanson, Ian Happ, and Seiya Suzuki isn't easy to get through. Then pitchers have to face batters like Cody Bellinger, Patrick Wisdom, and Trey Mancini after that.

The Cubs have the talent to compete for a division title this season. They're just 1.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers and four games behind the red-hot Pittsburgh Pirates.

Don't be surprised if the Cubs are in contention all season long.

