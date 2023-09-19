American TV host Kelly Nash couldn't contain her excitement for the McCullers, gushing over friend Kara's latest Instagram post celebrating the impending arrival of her second child.

"So grateful for this special day 🥰🤍 so much fun celebrating baby girl with many of our sweet Houston friends!" - Kara McCullers, Instagram.

Kelly Nash showered the couple with love, especially Kara, deeming her "outta this world." She further went on to compliment the couple with an: "Oh my heartsie" comment.

Kelly Nash reacts to Kara McCullers photo - Source, Kara McCullers Instagram

The trio of pictures shared by Kara alongside her husband and Houston Astros star Lance McCullers can see her enjoying a lovely get-together with her close friends from the Houston area.

Kara and Lance are celebrating the arrival of their baby girl due sometime later this year. The gender of the baby was announced earlier this year in July!

The couple have one child together already, daughter Ava Rae McCullers, born on December 27, 2019.

Kara McCullers, Lance McCullers, and daughter Ava Rae McCullers

Kara McCullers and Lance McCullers' relationship timeline

Kara and Lance McCullers' first encounter together can be dated back to their high school days. They crossed paths on their school campus, began dating shortly afterward, and have been inseparable ever since.

Lance popped the question in 2015 during a romantic vacation in Paris. They tied the knot on Dec. 19, 2015, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Tampa, Florida surrounded by their loved ones.

"How is this our 4th World Series with this team!?! 🤯 Beyond grateful. Their resilience is incredible!!! Let’s go ‘Stros!!!!" - Kara McCullers, Instagram.

Kara is a pillar of strength for her husband and has often been photographed cheering him and his accomplishments on from the stands.