"Making mini BFFs" - Blake Snell's partner Haeley reflects on shared pregnancy experience with bestie Hunter

Blake Snell is still a free agent as the 2024 MLB season draws near, and while the pitcher has been linked to multiple teams, nothing is yet to materialize. Off the field, Snell is having a great 2024, featuring an exciting milestone.

Snell and his partner, Haeley Mar, are expecting a child. Even more exciting for Haeley is that at the same time, her BFF and sister, Hunter LaVine, is also pregnant. Hunter is the wife of NBA star, Zach LaVine.

Last week, Haeley took to IG to share a snap of the friends on the beach. She captioned the post:

"Making mini bff’s with my bff"

Haeley announced her pregnancy on IG in February, via a cute photo along with the caption:

"Commence parent era 🤍"

This is an exciting time for the couple, who reportedly started dating in 2021.

Blake Snell rumors: LA Angels the favorite to land former Padres star

While there has been a much-discussed gap between Blake Snell's contract demands and the offers from MLB teams, there have been some reports that Snell may be willing to negotiate.

Snell was originally said to be looking for a long-term deal worth around $200 million, but with opening day nearing, that now looks unlikely. Snell is reportedly open to a shorter-term deal, and the LA Angels are being touted as the most likely suitor.

Buster Olney spoke on Thursday's "Baseball Tonight" podcast and said:

"I'm hearing that Blake Snell's preference -- strong preference -- is to go to the Angels. There [has] been back-and-forth with that team. That's where I think he's going to land."

The Philadelphia Phillies were rumored to be looking at Snell but were been ruled out by The Athletic's Matt Gelb, who said the franchise has "never seriously discussed" the pitcher. Gelb writes that is because "he rejected a qualifying offer and is attached to draft compensation."

It will be interesting to see if the Angels do make a move and if not, who else might snap up the Cy Young Award-winning pitcher. With the MLB season looming ever closer, it feels likely a team in need of pitching help will blink first.

