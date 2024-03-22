“I feel so bad” - MLB icon Jose Canseco's daughter Josie shares remorseful letter after eventful bug encounter

Jose Canseco's daughter, Josie Canseco, shared a story familiar to most on her Instagram stories. While nature is a savage place, and arthropods and arachnids are often overlooked when it comes to sympathy, most people feel bad when they step on, squish, or otherwise cause the demise of a bug.

Canseco told her followers of an incident where she inadvertently caused the demise of a ladybug by knocking it into a spider web, where a nightmarish death ensued.

"I just accidentally dropped a ladybug into a spider web," Canseco said. "And I feel so bad because I just made this ladybug suffer, but technically the spider is gonna eat it so I'm like... So look, he's wrapping his a*s up, my god this poor ladybug. I feel like a bad person and that can't be good luck so."

She continued with a remorseful message about how the ladybugs family would feel without a treasured member of their family.

Josie Canseco's bug story

Canseco might take some relief in the knowledge that ladybugs are voracious carnivores, and while some may see them as friend-shaped, to their prey, they are not. Ladybugs are also solitary, apart from occasional occurrences where they clump together in large numbers, but that normally takes place during the winter.

Josie and Jose Canseco are regulars at the Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic

In February this year, rapper Travis Scott hosted the Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros.

Josie and Jose Canseco were among the many celebrities in attendance, which included Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud and WR Tank Dell. Other NFLers who took part were DeAndre Hopkins and former running back Adrian Peterson.

DeAndre Hopkins, left, and Scarface at the Cactus Jack HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic on February 15, 2024

Travis Scott thanked everyone who helped make the event a great day on X:

"I must say Houston that was so much funnnnnnnn Thank you to ever body that came out took time out there busy day to come rock out at Minute Maid park. For a good game. That was Fing fun !!!!!!!!!"

This was the second softball classic for the foundation and as Josie and Jose Canseco have taken part in both Houston legs thus far, it will be interesting to see if they are there in 2025.

