In Photos: Jose Canseco's daughter Josie exudes effortless chic in Alo's crisp white shirt & tousled beach hair

Josie Canseco is seeing her career take off in 2024. The daughter of MLB icon Jose Canseco often drops stylish photos for her fans on social media.

Amid a schedule that involves modeling shoots for a variety of brands and renowned photographers, Canseco took the time to share some elegant snaps on her Instagram Stories.

In the images, she was wearing a white Alo shirt, combining a classy and smart casual look.

Josie Canseco hits her IG stories with a classy, tousled-hair look

March has been a banner month for Canseco, as she graces the cover of Harper's Bazaar magazine. Josie mentioned her career ambitions to Maxim last year, citing that she would like to work with Vogue or Chanel in the future:

“The ultimate goal for me, because of my love for their late, legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld, would be to work with Chanel. Another dream would be an American Vogue cover. I think being chosen for something that big would, in a way, solidify my success.”

Josie Canseco's busy 2024, ft. modeling, softball and her father, Jose Canseco

Jose Canseco has had a good start to the year, and her career is certainly headed in the right direction. From shoots for swimwear brand Beach Bunny to modeling for acclaimed photographer Perazna, Canseco also made the front cover of Harper's Bazaar.

Moreover, Canseco also kicked off March by getting diamond grillz, courtesy of Thomas Connelly, dubbed the "Father of Diamond Dentistry."

She took part in Travis Scott's charity softball event in February at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, home to the Houston Astros of the MLB. She joined a host of celebrities and athletes, including her father, Jose Canseco, and C.J. Stroud and Tank Dell of the Houston Texans.

On the fun day, Josie and Jose Canseco were snapped together on the sidelines having a good time. The pair have now taken part in the 2023 and 2024 editions of the event.

Given that everything appears to be trending in the right direction for Josie Canseco, it will be interesting to see what comes next.

