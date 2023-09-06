The Philadelphia Phillies announced they have placed shortstop Trea Turner on the paternity list on Tuesday. He will miss at least one game but no more than three, per MLB paternity rules.

The timing of the leave is what most people are focusing on. It marks the nine-month anniversary of Turner signing his $300 million deal in free agency with the Phillies.

The timing makes sense. Turner is financially stable and has a long-term home now in Philadelphia, where he will spend the next 10 seasons.

Turner and his wife, Kristen, already have a child, a son named Beckham. This will be the couple's second child together.

"Straight dawg," one fan posted.

"No coincidence there," another fan posted.

Baseball fans cannot help but poke fun at the timing. That is certainly one way to celebrate getting a long-term contract.

Edmundo Sosa will likely take over for Trea Turner while he's away from the Philadelphia Phillies. He is getting the start at shortstop and batting eighth for Tuesday's matchup with the San Diego Padres.

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner has turned it around after a poor start

Trea Turner has turned into the hottest hitter in the Philadelphia Phillies' lineup. After putting together a fantastic August, he was named National League Player of the Week.

Turner is riding a 15-game hit streak. During this span, he has compiled a .358 batting average, 10 home runs, 14 extra-base hits and 23 RBIs.

This is far from the player who struggled to start the season. Turner's recent hot streak has put the Phillies over the hump and has helped create some distance between them and other teams searching for a postseason spot.

Philadelphia holds the top spot in the National League wild-card race with a record of 76-71. The Chicago Cubs hold the second spot, and the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds are tied for the final spot.

The Phillies must keep their pace to hold on to the top spot. The Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants are on the outside looking in. Both teams are within a game from securing a wild-card spot.

They have their work cut out for them as some tough series are coming up. They have two series against the red-hot Atlanta Braves and one with the Marlins before closing the regular season.

The National League wild-card race should be one fans will want to watch as the regular season dwindles.