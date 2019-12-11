76ers stay perfect at home, Robinson equals Miami record
The Philadelphia 76ers maintained their perfect home record in the NBA on Tuesday, while Duncan Robinson starred for the Miami Heat.
The 76ers improved to 13-0 at home with a 97-92 victory over the Denver Nuggets.
Joel Embiid led the way again with 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the 76ers, while Tobias Harris had 20 points.
Robinson made 10-of-14 from three-point range in Miami's 135-121 overtime victory against the Atlanta Hawks.
The 25-year-old, who went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, scored 34 points for the Heat and tied the franchise record for most threes made in a game.
Nunn, Adebayo and Butler shine
Miami had more stars. Kendrick Nunn had 36 points and Bam Adebayo a triple-double of 30 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Jimmy Butler (20 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists) also had a triple-double.
@JimmyButler and @Bam1of1 become the 1st @MiamiHEAT teammates EVER with TRIPLE-DOUBLES in the SAME GAME!— NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2019
Butler: 20 PTS | 18 REB (career-high) | 10 AST
Bam: 30 PTS (career-high) | 11 REB | 11 AST (career-high) pic.twitter.com/A0nEEXlfGF
Devonte' Graham's 29 points saw the Charlotte Hornets overcome the Washington Wizards 114-107.
The Portland Trail Blazers thrashed the New York Knicks 115-87 thanks to 31 points from Damian Lillard.
Knicks' slump continues
The Knicks fell to a 10th straight loss as their record dropped to 4-20, with RJ Barrett struggling from the field, going one-of-nine.
Ridiculous Robinson
Robinson was in unbelievable form from beyond the arc for Miami.
Duncan Robinson put up a career high 34 points and tied a @MiamiHEAT franchise-record with 10 's in a game!— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 11, 2019
#HEATHighlights pic.twitter.com/KST87LKmqG
Tuesday's results
Charlotte Hornets 114-107 Washington Wizards
Philadelphia 76ers 97-92 Denver Nuggets
Miami Heat 135-121 Atlanta Hawks
Portland Trail Blazers 115-87 New York Knicks
Clippers at Raptors
Kawhi Leonard returns to Toronto when his Los Angeles Clippers (18-7) face the Raptors (16-7) on Wednesday.