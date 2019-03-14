×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEK reach quarter-finals despite loss to PAOK

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    14 Mar 2019, 05:02 IST
VinceHunter - Cropped
AEK's Vince Hunter

AEK advanced to the last eight of the Basketball Champions League despite a narrow 63-62 home loss to Greek rivals PAOK on Wednesday. 

Defending champions AEK had won the opening leg 84-75 and so a one-point defeat was not enough to derail their progress to the quarter-finals, where they will take on Brose Bamberg. 

AEK's tally of 62 points was their record low in a Champions League meeting but it will matter little to the holders, for whom Vince Hunter top-scored with a modest 11 points. 

Bamberg booked their place as an 88-85 success at Banvit secured a 169-165 aggregate triumph. 

Iberostar Tenerife completed a second-leg turnaround, defeating Promitheas Patras 79-57 to overturn last week's 69-57 loss. 

UCAM Murcia could not do likewise, however, as trailing 75-67 to Telenet Giants Antwerp they could only edge a tight encounter 78-77 in the return. 

Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem's 84-64 win over Neptunas Klaipeda sealed an overall 170-138 aggregate scoreline, while Segafredo Virtus Bologna made a mockery of their first-leg draw with Le Mans, running out resounding 81-58 winners in the second leg.

 

Advertisement

Quarter-finals:

Iberostar Tenerife v Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem
Telenet Giants Antwerp v Nizhny Novgorod
Segafredo Virtus Bologna v Nanterre 92
AEK v Brose Bamberg

Omnisport
NEWS
Defending champions AEK claim first-leg lead over PAOK
RELATED STORY
AEK through to Champions League playoffs despite defeat
RELATED STORY
Venezia, PAOK win to reach knockout stage
RELATED STORY
Tenerife back to winning ways, AEK beat Hapoel
RELATED STORY
AEK, Brose Bamberg secure last-16 spots
RELATED STORY
Antwerp hold off Dijon to reach last 16
RELATED STORY
Warriors' Thompson calls loss to Suns worst of season
RELATED STORY
Lakers continue to slide with fifth straight loss
RELATED STORY
The Favourites to win 2019 Big Ten Basketball Tournament
RELATED STORY
Lakers fall back in playoff race with loss to Clippers
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us