AEK reach quarter-finals despite loss to PAOK
AEK advanced to the last eight of the Basketball Champions League despite a narrow 63-62 home loss to Greek rivals PAOK on Wednesday.
Defending champions AEK had won the opening leg 84-75 and so a one-point defeat was not enough to derail their progress to the quarter-finals, where they will take on Brose Bamberg.
AEK's tally of 62 points was their record low in a Champions League meeting but it will matter little to the holders, for whom Vince Hunter top-scored with a modest 11 points.
Bamberg booked their place as an 88-85 success at Banvit secured a 169-165 aggregate triumph.
Iberostar Tenerife completed a second-leg turnaround, defeating Promitheas Patras 79-57 to overturn last week's 69-57 loss.
UCAM Murcia could not do likewise, however, as trailing 75-67 to Telenet Giants Antwerp they could only edge a tight encounter 78-77 in the return.
Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem's 84-64 win over Neptunas Klaipeda sealed an overall 170-138 aggregate scoreline, while Segafredo Virtus Bologna made a mockery of their first-leg draw with Le Mans, running out resounding 81-58 winners in the second leg.
teams from different countries will play the last phase preceding the #BasketballCL #FinalFour!
Quarter-finals:
Iberostar Tenerife v Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem
Telenet Giants Antwerp v Nizhny Novgorod
Segafredo Virtus Bologna v Nanterre 92
AEK v Brose Bamberg