Beilein says goodbye to Michigan amid Cavs reports

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    13 May 2019, 21:04 IST
Beilein-John-031818-getty-ftr.jpg
Departing Wolverines coach John Beilein

John Beilein appears set to be appointed as the Cleveland Cavaliers' new head coach after saying goodbye to the University of Michigan.

Reports emerged on Monday that the Cavs, who operated with Larry Drew as interim coach this season after firing Tyronn Lue, had agreed a five-year deal with Beilein.

ESPN claimed the 12-year Wolverines coach had informed his administration and players of the decision and Twitter posts from both Beilein and the team seemed to indicate that.

Cleveland are yet to make an announcement, but Beilein wrote: "Thanks to everyone at the University of Michigan for their incredible support these last 12 years.

"Our fans, alums, leaders, players and students are AMAZING. It has been a heck of a ride and I hope you enjoyed our teams and staff as much as I did! Go Blue forever!"

Michigan listed the coach's notable achievements under the message: "Thank you, John Beilein, for everything you did for Michigan."

Beilein, 66, has led Michigan to two Final Four appearances and four Big Ten titles. His overall record as a college coach is 754-425 and he leaves the school with the most wins in Wolverines history.

The Cavs will be looking for vast improvement on their 2018-19 campaign as they posted just 19 wins after losing LeBron James to the Los Angeles Lakers.

