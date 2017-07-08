Bradley joins Pistons as Celtics clear cap space for Hayward

The Boston Celtics' effort to open up money for Gordon Hayward's deal has seen Avery Bradley shipped to Detroit.

The Boston Celtics' scramble to clear salary cap space for the Gordon Hayward signing has created another ripple effect, with Avery Bradley traded to the Detroit Pistons.

The shooting guard, 26, is headed to the Pistons in exchange for Marcus Morris, the teams confirmed on Friday. The Celtics also are sending a 2019 second-round pick to Detroit.

Bradley is entering the final season of a four-year, $32 million deal and is set to make $8.8m in 2017-18.

He was a first-round pick by the Celtics in 2010 and has spent his entire seven-season career with the team as a reliable cog in the backcourt.

Bradley is coming off a career-best 16.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, and his addition quickly brought an end to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's time in Detroit, with the Pistons renouncing their rights to the restricted free agent, allowing him to hit the open market.

Morris, 27, has two years remaining on his existing deal and is set to be paid $5m next season. He provides another power forward option alongside Jae Crowder — assuming Crowder sticks around.

Morris will be joining his fourth team in six NBA seasons; he averaged 14.0 points and 4.6 rebounds last season.

The Celtics still haven't made their four-year, $128m signing of All-Star Hayward official as they continue juggling their roster to fit him under the salary cap.