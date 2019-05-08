×
Brown calls criticism of Embiid 'grossly unfair'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    08 May 2019, 10:44 IST
Brett-Brown-USNews-050719-ftr-getty.jpg
Brett Brown

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown is not a fan of the criticism Joel Embiid is receiving.

Brown addressed negative comments made about the center following a 125-89 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.

According to Brown, Embiid is giving his best effort, despite the respiratory infection he is fighting off.

"He [Embiid] was trying to do whatever he could to represent his organisation and play basketball for the Philadelphia 76ers," Brown told reporters.

"I'm kind of disappointed. He gets shaken around to me too much. He's trying to play for us. He's trying to get out of bed with a significant temperature and come represent the organisation. I think it's grossly unfair, some of the criticism that he gets. I don't understand that.

"It's not ideal. You wish he were at shootaround, you wish he were in film sessions but he's had a temperature for the last few days that's kept him in bed. And so, take whatever you want out of that answer."

Embiid totalled 13 points and six rebounds on five-of-10 shooting in Game 5. He scored 11 points on two-of-seven shooting in Philadelphia's Game 4 loss, when he reportedly first felt the effects of the illness.

The 76ers star averaged 27.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game during the regular season, and he acknowledged he needs to be better.

"[I] can't control my physical condition, but I can control how hard I push myself, and I try to do that," Embiid said. "But I've just got to do more."

Philadelphia will attempt to keep their season alive at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.

