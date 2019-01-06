Brown defends Butler: He didn't cross the line during film session

Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown has come to the defence of star player Jimmy Butler after reports the pair clashed at a recent film session and are at odds over his role in the team.

Tensions were said to be running high within the franchise and the 29-year-old forward, who had an acrimonious departure from the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this season, has reportedly been unhappy about his role in the offense since his trade.

Brown confirmed there had been an exchange of views at a recent film session in Portland but insisted Butler is yet to cross the line after an ESPN report cited witnesses branding the exchange "disrespectful" and "beyond normal player-coach discourse".

"In that film session that was referenced, I didn't feel like any of it crossed the line," Brown said via phillyvoice.com.

"And if it did, it would have been dealt with quickly. If it were, I would own it.

"From his standpoint, that is unfair. From my standpoint, judging it in the light of day, I've had many conversations with players over the years that would warrant that type of description. This wasn't one of them."

While Butler has been vocal and opinionated behind the scenes, Brown claimed that has been encouraged and he has asked for the four-time All Star's feedback.

Brown added: "He's all in. He's got opinions. But it's instigated by me, 'What do you see and what do you think?' We know his personality.

"None of this should surprise anybody with regards to Jimmy - he's got opinions, he wants to be heard. He should be heard.

"You have to take the reality of my players' talents and put them in a place where they can be at their best. The system has to cater to their talents and it's on me to make sure that happens."

The 76ers have looked different since acquiring Butler, who can become a free agent at the end of the season, forming a big three along with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Philadelphia are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 26-14 record and have gone 15-6 in games with Butler since he arrived in November.

He is averaging 18 points with 4.7 rebounds through 21 games with the Sixers, but missed the last two wins against the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks with an upper respiratory infection.