Bucks beat Sixers, clinch No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference

Associated Press // 05 Apr 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo outdueled fellow MVP candidate Joel Embiid, finishing with 45 points and 13 rebounds and leading Milwaukee to a 128-122 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night as the Bucks clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Khris Middleton added 22 points and George Hill had 20 for the Bucks, who locked up home-court advantage with three regular-season games remaining.

Embiid returned from a three-game absence and had 34 points, 13 rebounds, 13 assists and three blocks.

JJ Redick scored 29 points and Mike Scott, starting for injured Jimmy Butler, had 22 points for the 76ers, who are two games in front of Boston in the race for the No. 3 seed in the East with three games left.

Philadelphia played without Butler, who missed for the second time in three games due to back tightness.