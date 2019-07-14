×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo on roster changes around the NBA: 'It's insane'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25   //    14 Jul 2019, 19:36 IST
Antetokounmpo - cropped
Giannis Antetokounmpo in action for Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has called the roster changes around the NBA "insane" after a stunning series of trades and free agency signings.

Star names Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook and Paul George have been on the move in a sensational off-season.

"A lot of star players have a lot of power right now. This is the league we live in," Antetokounmpo told ESPN. "Like people ask for a trade and a trade happens. Players ask for a trade, 'I want to get traded there', and players go there. It's insane."

Leonard opted to join the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency, shaking up the Eastern Conference after he had led the Toronto Raptors to their first title in the franchise's history.

"For me personally, I would love for Kawhi to stay in the East and stay in Toronto because I would love to go through the series [with them] again," Antetokounmpo added.

"But unfortunately, this is the NBA we are talking about. Moves happen. People change teams. But we [have] got an opportunity right now. We [have] got to take advantage of it, and hopefully we can seize the opportunity and make big things happen.

"You can see a lot of stars all over the place. Clippers, Lakers, Brooklyn, Sixers, Boston ... it's good."

Despite the number of moves throughout the league, Antetokounmpo, entering his seventh season with Milwaukee, believes he can stay with the Bucks and win a championship.

"I want to be a part of a winning team," Antetokounmpo continued. "As long as we have the same mindset and same approach to the game, there's no reason for me to move and not be like Steph [Curry], not like be like Dirk [Nowitzki] or Kobe [Bryant] or Tim Duncan.

"I think it's good to control your own destiny and your own career."

Advertisement
Milwaukee Bucks: Who is Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the elder brother of Giannis Antetokounmpo?
RELATED STORY
NBA 2019: Who should be MVP - James Harden or Giannis Antetokounmpo?
RELATED STORY
Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA MVP
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks can own the Eastern Conference like LeBron James did
RELATED STORY
Giannis Antetokounmpo: The future of NBA
RELATED STORY
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo eligible to sign the largest contract in NBA history
RELATED STORY
NBA Awards 2019: 3 reasons why Giannis Antetokounmpo should win the Defensive Player of the Year award
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Giannis Antetokounmpo wins NBA MVP honor
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Tuesday, May 28th: Lakers could bring back former player, Giannis Antetokounmpo discusses Milwaukee future and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Sunday, May 26th: Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Lakers, Zion Williamson agent update and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us