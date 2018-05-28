Cavaliers owner says focus on Finals, not LeBron James’ future

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is focusing on their fourth straight NBA Finals rather than LeBron James' future.

LeBron James and Dan Gilbert

LeBron James' future will have to take a back seat as the NBA Finals approach, according to the Cleveland Cavaliers' owner Dan Gilbert.

Cleveland beat the Boston Celtics 87-79 in game seven on Sunday to advance to the Finals, where they will face either defending champions the Golden State Warriors or the Houston Rockets, locked at 3-3 ahead of their decider on Monday.

James could potentially leave the Cavs as a free agent in the offseason, but Gilbert has only one thing on his mind for the time being.

"We're literally focused on [the now]," he told ESPN. "It's just so intense in the playoffs and getting to the Finals and now the Finals, I don't think - and I know he doesn't - I don't think even our guys are talking [about anything other than] what's in front of them."

James can opt out of the final year of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent come the end of the campaign. He has led the Cavaliers to four straight NBA Finals appearances since he rejoined the team in 2014-15.

The four-time MVP averaged 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game in the regular season. He has increased his scoring output to 34 points per game in the playoffs.

"Everybody knows, obviously, what we want to happen," Gilbert said. "We'll take the Finals first and take it from there."