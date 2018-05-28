Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Cavaliers owner says focus on Finals, not LeBron James’ future

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is focusing on their fourth straight NBA Finals rather than LeBron James' future.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 28 May 2018, 22:03 IST
90
james-lebron-gilbert-dan-052818-US-News-ftr-getty
LeBron James and Dan Gilbert

LeBron James' future will have to take a back seat as the NBA Finals approach, according to the Cleveland Cavaliers' owner Dan Gilbert.

Cleveland beat the Boston Celtics 87-79 in game seven on Sunday to advance to the Finals, where they will face either defending champions the Golden State Warriors or the Houston Rockets, locked at 3-3 ahead of their decider on Monday.

James could potentially leave the Cavs as a free agent in the offseason, but Gilbert has only one thing on his mind for the time being.

"We're literally focused on [the now]," he told ESPN. "It's just so intense in the playoffs and getting to the Finals and now the Finals, I don't think - and I know he doesn't - I don't think even our guys are talking [about anything other than] what's in front of them."

James can opt out of the final year of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent come the end of the campaign. He has led the Cavaliers to four straight NBA Finals appearances since he rejoined the team in 2014-15.

The four-time MVP averaged 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game in the regular season. He has increased his scoring output to 34 points per game in the playoffs.

"Everybody knows, obviously, what we want to happen," Gilbert said. "We'll take the Finals first and take it from there."

LeBron James saves Cavaliers from elimination
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why LeBron James should re-sign with the...
RELATED STORY
10 Harsh realities about LeBron James
RELATED STORY
Celtics' Stevens expects swift counterpunch from LeBron...
RELATED STORY
LeBron James leads Cavs past Celtics and into NBA Finals
RELATED STORY
LeBron James reportedly cursed at Cavaliers' Executives...
RELATED STORY
5 worst losses in LeBron James' career
RELATED STORY
East Conf. Finals - Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers 83-96...
RELATED STORY
LeBron James blames Cavaliers' woes on team injuries
RELATED STORY
LeBron or Kawhi could lead Lakers to the Finals - World...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...