×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cavs' Love unclear on return to court after foot surgery

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    08 Jan 2019, 01:42 IST
AP Image

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love says he's still weeks away from getting on the court as he recovers from surgery on his left foot.

Love played in just four games before undergoing surgery on Nov. 2 to relieve pressure around his big toe. He was recently cleared by doctors to begin some "select basketball activities," but Love said Monday he's not ready to run on the foot, which he injured in Cleveland's exhibition opener.

The 30-year-old Love said it's been difficult to watch his teammates struggle — Cleveland has the NBA's worst record and dropped nine straight games — but he never considered not returning this season.

Love signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension in July. He expects his name will surface in trade talks ahead of the deadline like it does every year. Love hopes to remain in Cleveland, saying: "I would love to be here. I would like to play ball here."

Associated Press
NEWS
Cavs star Love has surgery, to be re-evaluated in six weeks
RELATED STORY
Cavs star Love expects to be out until 2019
RELATED STORY
Cavaliers' Kevin Love has foot surgery, out at least 6 weeks
RELATED STORY
Cavs star Love hoping for swift return
RELATED STORY
Cavs' All-Star forward Love could be out until "new year"
RELATED STORY
NBA rumors: Kevin Love is reportedly staying with the...
RELATED STORY
Cavaliers' Thompson could miss month with sprained left foot
RELATED STORY
Curry's 42 leads Warriors past Cavs in faux Finals rematch
RELATED STORY
Nets say LeVert could return from foot injury this season
RELATED STORY
Nowitzki looking at December return after long recovery...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us