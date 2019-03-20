×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Clippers coach Rivers denies report he's interested in Lakers job

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    20 Mar 2019, 08:00 IST
Clippers coach Doc Rivers
Clippers coach Doc Rivers

Doc Rivers addressed links to the Los Angeles Lakers, saying he had no plans to leave the Clippers.

The Clippers coach has been linked to the other job in Los Angeles, but he said on Tuesday there was "no truth" to those reports.

Rivers said he is close friends with Lakers president Magic Johnson. However, he said his job is not done with the Clippers.

"I have a job and the Lakers have a coach. I'm going nowhere," he said, via the Los Angeles Times.

"I can tell you that straight and up front. I'm going to be here until Steve [Ballmer, owner] says 'Get out.' I plan on being here a long time.

"So that we never talk about this for a while, let me end this right now. Magic Johnson and I are very close friends, as you know. And that's what we are. I have great respect for him. But … Steve Ballmer and I have a great relationship."

Rivers also revealed he had a clause to leave the Clippers this offseason, but decided to remove that and make his deal a longer one.

The Clippers entered Tuesday at 41-30 and holding the last playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Although they traded their leading scorer, Tobias Harris, to the Philadelphia 76ers, they appear likely to make the postseason and are set to be in the race to sign top free agents.

The Lakers, on the other hand, do not seem likely to creep into the playoff race, as they sit 9.5 games behind the Clippers with 11 regular-season games remaining.

Omnisport
NEWS
Doc Rivers denies Lakers coaching rumors
RELATED STORY
Clippers buckled under Raptors pressure - Rivers
RELATED STORY
With LeBron back, Lakers outlast Clippers in OT 123-120
RELATED STORY
Williams' 3-pointer lifts Clippers to 119-116 win over Nets
RELATED STORY
Clippers' Williams becomes NBA bench points leader in win
RELATED STORY
Los Angeles Lakers Trade Rumors: Lonzo Ball trade, Interest in Pistons star and more
RELATED STORY
Gallinari scores 27 as Clippers rally for victory over Bulls
RELATED STORY
Healthy Rose, Teague lead Timberwolves past Clippers 130-120
RELATED STORY
Top 10 NBA coach salaries of all time
RELATED STORY
Bench helps Clippers hang on for 127-118 win over Kings
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us