Clippers send Rivers to Wizards for Gortat

Marcin Gortat joined the Los Angeles Clippers as Austin Rivers was traded to the Washington Wizards.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 27 Jun 2018, 10:25 IST
48
Austin Rivers (left) and Marcin Gortat
Austin Rivers (left) and Marcin Gortat

The Los Angeles Clippers traded guard Austin Rivers to the Washington Wizards for center Marcin Gortat.

Rivers played a career-high 34 minutes per game last season for the Clippers, and responded with a career-high 15.1 points and four assists per game.

However, Rivers' three-plus seasons in Los Angeles saw rumours of behind-the-scenes dissent from people in the organisation who felt he received preferential treatment from Clippers coach Doc Rivers, his father.

The elder Rivers also served as president of basketball operations and GM until being relieved of those duties last August.

Rivers, 25, is still young and will be a capable backup for John Wall in Washington. Wall missed half of last season due to injury.

The Wizards had been looking to move Gortat. He started all 82 games for the Wizards last season, posting a respectable 8.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

The 34-year-old veteran gives the Clippers some front-court insurance in the event big man DeAndre Jordan opts out of his contract or is traded.

Both Rivers and Gortat are in the final year of their contracts.

