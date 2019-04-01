×
Cousins unfortunate to be ejected - Kerr

News
14   //    01 Apr 2019, 15:40 IST
Cousinscropped
Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins

Steve Kerr felt DeMarcus Cousins was unfortunate to be ejected for a "random act" in the Golden State Warriors' 137-90 rout of the Charlotte Hornets. 

Cousins was punished with a flagrant foul 2 following a video review, the center having made contact with Willy Hernangomez's head in the second quarter. 

Boos reverberated around Oracle Arena after Cousins' premature exit on Sunday, with Warriors head coach Kerr having sympathy for the 28-year-old. 

"It was inadvertent," Kerr said of the incident. "He was trying to box him out, but he had a closed fist, he hit him in the head and so automatic ejection. I haven't seen the replay, though. 

"I felt bad for DeMarcus - he was playing well and you hate when something like that happens when it's just a random, you know, random act. 

"There wasn't any malice intended." 

Victory for the two-time defending champions clinched a fifth Pacific Division title in a row and Kerr was delighted with the manner in which they achieved the feat. 

"When they share the ball like they did tonight, it's really pretty to watch," said Kerr. "I thought Kevin [Durant] set a great tone for us in the first quarter just distributing and getting us going. 

"It was a great night; I was really thrilled with the way the bench unit closed the game in the fourth quarter as well. They executed well, defended.

"It was a really complete game for us."

