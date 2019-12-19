David Blatt handed Knicks role

The New York Knicks have appointed former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach David Blatt as basketball operations consultant.

Blatt coached the Cavaliers in the 2014-15 season and for half of the following campaign before he was fired in January 2016 ahead of Cleveland winning their first NBA championship.

The 60-year-old, who has vast experience of coaching overseas, will now return to the NFL with the Knicks.

"I look forward to my next step in my career as I officially retire from coaching and pursue other opportunities in basketball," Blatt said in a statement released by the Knicks.

"I've long been intrigued by working in a front office and thank [Knicks president] Steve [Mills] and [Knicks general manager] Scott [Perry] for the opportunity to be a resource to the basketball operations staff."

A statement released on behalf of Mills and Perry said: "David Blatt is a great basketball mind and we look forward to adding him to the organisation.

"He will be a great asset to our front office, G League team and international scouting."