David Blatt handed Knicks role
The New York Knicks have appointed former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach David Blatt as basketball operations consultant.
Blatt coached the Cavaliers in the 2014-15 season and for half of the following campaign before he was fired in January 2016 ahead of Cleveland winning their first NBA championship.
The 60-year-old, who has vast experience of coaching overseas, will now return to the NFL with the Knicks.
"I look forward to my next step in my career as I officially retire from coaching and pursue other opportunities in basketball," Blatt said in a statement released by the Knicks.
"I've long been intrigued by working in a front office and thank [Knicks president] Steve [Mills] and [Knicks general manager] Scott [Perry] for the opportunity to be a resource to the basketball operations staff."
A statement released on behalf of Mills and Perry said: "David Blatt is a great basketball mind and we look forward to adding him to the organisation.
"He will be a great asset to our front office, G League team and international scouting."