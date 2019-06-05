×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Durant doesn't have 'the mental makeup' to play for Knicks, says Barkley

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    05 Jun 2019, 05:34 IST
KevinDurant-cropped
Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant

Charles Barkley does not think New York is the right place for Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant.

The Hall of Fame player-turned-analyst was asked on Tuesday on a conference call what advice he would give Durant about potentially signing with the Knicks in free agency this offseason.

"Well I'd say, 'Kevin you're one of the greatest players I've ever seen. You've also got some of the thinnest skin I've ever seen. I don't know if you're made for New York City," Barkley said , via SNY. "I think that would be the toughest aspect.

"If he's arguing with these teenagers online, he's not going to be able to deal with that New York media. He's a great person, he's a great player. I don't think he has the mental makeup to play in New York, that's just my personal opinion."

Barkley's comments stem from Durant's reputation for getting into heated exchanges on social media.

Durant, 30, is expected to decline his player option with the Warriors and become a highly coveted free agent.

The Knicks have been rumoured to be a preferable landing spot for the star. However, his manager claimed in May that Durant was undecided on his next destination.

Durant suffered a calf strain in a second-round contest against the Houston Rockets in this year's postseason. He missed all of the Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers and has already been ruled out of Game 3 of the Warriors' NBA Finals matchup with the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

He is averaging a career-high 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 11 playoff appearances so far in 2019.

Golden State and Toronto are tied at 1-1 entering Game 3.

Advertisement
New York Knicks Rumour Roundup: Kyrie Irving tipped to join, secret Kevin Durant meeting, and more
RELATED STORY
Race to revamp: Why the New York Knicks are in a much better position compared to the Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumours: New York Knicks concerned that Kyrie Irving will join the Lakers
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Tuesday June 4th: Kevin Durant to join Clippers? Klay Thompson injury update and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: The New York Knicks could miss out on both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Saturday, April 27th: Kevin Durant looks certain to join the Knicks, Jimmy Butler to stay in Philly and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, April 10th: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to join the Knicks, Dwyane Wade's final home game, and more
RELATED STORY
The implications of Carmelo Anthony's possible New York Knicks return 
RELATED STORY
Kerr rules Durant out of Finals Game 2
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: What are the chances that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will move to New York?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us