Embiid and Simmons excited at Butler arrival

Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler will thrive in Philadelphia, according to two of his former Minnesota Timberwolves team-mates.

Butler moved to the 76ers in a blockbuster trade completed on Saturday and has received a glowing reference from the Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, as Joel Embiid explained.

"They thought that he was going to be good for us," Embiid told ESPN. "They thought that we were definitely going to get along. He wants to win. Wiggs [Andrew Wiggins] told me that he thought that we were going to win the East for sure.

"I think he's going to help us a lot — offensively and especially defensively, too. I think he's one of the best defensive players in the league. I'm excited to see where he takes us and how much better we're going to look."

Philadelphia point guard Ben Simmons has spoken briefly with Butler and said the 29-year-old was excited.

"He said he just wants to win," Simmons said. "I think that's the mindset we all have here. We're excited to get Jimmy in here.

"You add another All-Star to the team, definitely. A guy like him who can come in, score the ball, veteran leadership, experience - he's going to fit in here. Our culture is winning, playing together as a team and playing hard. I think he's going to bring that."

Embiid was also relishing Butler's confrontational style, despite it causing waves in Minnesota.

"If it's going to make me better, then yes, that's great," Embiid added.

"I want to win. I think everybody in the league knows that I'm a competitor and I want to win. ... If it's beneficial for me and for the team, then no problem. But if it's something that I don't think is going to be good for this franchise, then that's not okay. I think everybody knows that I say whatever I want, whatever comes to my mind. I don't have no problem doing that.

"But I'm excited having him. I think we can build something special. I'm excited to go out there and play and have someone else help carry the load. Hopefully, we make it to the Finals and have a shot at the title."

The 76ers and Timberwolves reportedly agreed to a deal that sends Butler and forward Justin Patton to Philadelphia for forwards Robert Covington and Dario Saric.

Butler isn't expected to make his debut for the 76ers until Wednesday against the Magic at the earliest.