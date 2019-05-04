×
Enes Kanter aggravates shoulder injury in dramatic Trail Blazers triumph

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    04 May 2019, 23:40 IST
Enes-Kanter-042719-usnews-getty-ftr
Enes Kanter

Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter was not going to let his shoulder injury stop him during Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals. 

In a thrilling back-and-forth battle that went to four overtimes, Portland walked away with a 140-137 victory over the Nuggets to take a 2-1 series lead.

However, Kanter said after the game that he injured his shoulder even more. He explained that he could no longer feel his shoulder.

"First overtime, I think I separated my shoulder more," Kanter said after the game, per ESPN. "I had to tuck my arm into my jersey because I couldn't carry my arm. I'm glad we got a win, man. Whatever it takes. You've got to sacrifice everything. I'm proud of my team-mates."

Kanter initially suffered the injury during Portland's first-round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5. He was questionable heading into the Western Conference semifinals but has logged 30-plus minutes in each of the first three games.

Despite aggravating his injury even more, Kanter remained in Friday's game. He recorded a career-high 56 minutes and reached his third double-double of the postseason with 18 points and 15 rebounds.

"The whole crowd was cheering," Kanter said. "Dame (Lillard) came up to me and said, 'Hey, one more overtime.' He said this three times. 'One more overtime. Come on, let's play hard.' I didn't want to quit on my team-mate."

Kanter expressed some doubt about his status for Game 4 on Sunday but said he is going to do everything he can to recover quickly.

"Sometimes you've got to make some sacrifices to get a win," Kanter said. "I'll get some painkillers for the next game. I hope I can play. But I'll be fine."

Kanter has made an impact with the Trail Blazers during his short time in Portland, which started in February after he was waived by the New York Knicks. He averaged 13.2 points and 10.2 rebounds and made eight starts for the Blazers to close out the regular season.

