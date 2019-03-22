Euroleague condemns death threat aimed at CSKA's Clyburn

Will Clyburn in action against Fenerbahce

An apparent death threat directed at CSKA Moscow forward Will Clyburn has been condemned by Euroleague Basketball, which says it will support any action against the perpetrator.

Clyburn was part of the CSKA team that defeated Fenerbahce in a top-of-the-table clash on Thursday.

The American then addressed a Twitter post to the Euroleague and Fenerbahce, calling for a response as he provided an image of messages sent to his wife saying that he would "be murdered within three days".

The messages included the Turkish flag and claimed that those responsible were in Russia, while promising that the rest of Clyburn's family were safe.

Responding in a statement, the Euroleague said: "Euroleague Basketball and all participating clubs condemn all disrespectful or threatening comments towards any member of the basketball family or individual.

"The aforementioned messages do not represent Euroleague Basketball, clubs or fans."

It added: "Euroleague Basketball applies a zero-tolerance policy towards this kind of behaviour and has already reported this case to the different social media platforms.

"The person or persons responsible for the comments cited will be prohibited access to any Euroleague and EuroCup games.

"Euroleague Basketball will support Will Clyburn and his family in any further action he may consider taking."

Euroleague Basketball statement regarding the social media messages published and directed at @cskabasket's player @Da_Thrill21 pic.twitter.com/L5niNWsXaP — EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) March 22, 2019