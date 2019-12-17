Ex-NBA commissioner Stern remains in serious condition

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 17 Dec 2019, 23:16 IST SHARE

Former NBA commissioner David Stern

Former NBA commissioner David Stern remains in a serious condition after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

The 77-year-old underwent emergency surgery after reportedly collapsing in a New York restaurant last Thursday.

A statement released by the league on Tuesday read: "NBA commissioner Emeritus David Stern remains in serious condition following emergency surgery to address a sudden brain haemorrhage on Thursday.

"He is receiving great care and surrounded by his loved ones. The Stern family and everyone at the NBA appreciate the incredible outpouring of support.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with David and his family."

Stern spent 30 years in charge of the league before relinquishing the commissioner role to Adam Silver in 2014.