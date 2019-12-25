Fear the Deer – Milwaukee Bucks' Merry Christmas

The Milwaukee Bucks are the team to beat at Christmas time and it bodes well for their championship aspirations.

Led by reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks (27-4) top the NBA standings on Christmas Day, ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers (24-6).

Not since 1971 have the Bucks won a title – their only success so far since being founded in 1968.

However, the past three champions – the Toronto Raptors last season and Golden State Warriors in 2016-17 and 2017-18 – earned a ring having led when Santa Clause came to town.

Over the past 10 seasons, five teams who topped the league on Christmas went on to celebrate a championship, with the 2011-12 campaign not getting underway until December 25 due to a lockout.

2018

Dec 25 leaders: Toronto Raptors (25-10)

Champions: Raptors

2017

Dec 25 leaders: Golden State Warriors (27-7)

Champions: Warriors

2016

Dec 25 leaders: Golden State Warriors (27-5)

Champions: Warriors

2015

Dec 25 leaders: Golden State Warriors (28-1)

Champions: Cleveland Cavaliers (19-8 on Christmas Day)

2014

Dec 25 leaders: Golden State Warriors (23-5)

Champions: Warriors

2013

Dec 25 leaders: Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers (23-5)

Champions: San Antonio Spurs (22-7 on Christmas Day)

2012

Dec 25 leaders: Los Angeles Clippers (22-6)

Champions: Miami Heat (19-6 on Christmas Day)

*2011

Champions: Miami Heat (*lockout)

2010

Dec 25 leaders: San Antonio Spurs (25-4)

Champions: Dallas Mavericks (23-5 on Christmas Day)

2009

Dec 25 leaders: Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers (23-5)

Champions: Lakers