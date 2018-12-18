×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Forrest leads No. 11 Florida State past Southeast Missouri

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    18 Dec 2018, 10:08 IST
AP Image

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Trent Forrest scored a career high 23 points and freshman Devin Vassell added 16 as No. 11 Florida State recovered from a sluggish first half and beat Southeast Missouri 85-68 on Monday night.

Forrest shot 8 for 12 from the floor, and had a team-high eight rebounds and four assists to help the Seminoles (9-1) win their fourth straight.

Florida State secured its 30th straight non-conference home win. Nebraska is the last non-conference team to defeat the Seminoles, 70-65 on Dec. 1, 2014.

Ledarrius Brewer scored 16 points and Skyler Hogan added 14 points for Southeast Missouri (5-7).

VANDERBILT 81, No. 18 ARIZONA STATE 65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Saben Lee scored 14 points to lead five players in double figures and sharp-shooting Vanderbilt snapped an eight-game losing streak against ranked opponents.

The Commodores' skid dated to an overtime win over Florida in the 2017 Southeastern Conference Tournament. Vanderbilt (7-2) also beat Arizona State (8-2) for the first time in five tries on the Sun Devils' first visit to Memorial Gym.

The Commodores had a big night from beyond the arc, hitting 6 of 12 from deep in the first half and 12 of 28 for the game.

Aaron Nesmith added 13 points off the bench for Vanderbilt. Yanni Wetzell had 12, and Matt Ryan and Joe Toye had 11 each.

Advertisement

Arizona State, which moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 earlier in the day, has lost two of three.

Rob Edwards led the Sun Devils with 14 points.

Associated Press
NEWS
Savoy helps No. 17 Florida State beat Florida 81-60
RELATED STORY
Villanova beat No. 14 Florida State for AdvoCare title
RELATED STORY
No. 11 Stanford tops No. 3 Baylor, ends Bears' win streak
RELATED STORY
Lawson, No. 2 Kansas rally past No. 5 Tennessee in OT, 87-81
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Davidson's late rally tops Wichita State 57-53
RELATED STORY
Brown leads No. 25 Kansas State over Georgia State 71-59
RELATED STORY
No. 11 Texas Tech thumps ACU to close out Coliseum
RELATED STORY
Freshman Luguentz Dort shining for No. 20 Arizona State
RELATED STORY
Sharp-shooting Vanderbilt beats No. 18 Arizona State 81-65
RELATED STORY
No. 1 Kansas holds off No. 10 Michigan State 92-87 in opener
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us