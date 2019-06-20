×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Goga Bitadze laughs off Zion Williamson media snub

Omnisport
NEWS
News
41   //    20 Jun 2019, 18:24 IST
ZionWilliamson - cropped
Zion Williamson at the NBA Draft media day

Being shunned by members of the media in favour of the 2019 NBA Draft's projected number one pick Zion Williamson has only made Goga Bitadze hungrier to succeed.

A picture of Bitadze looking on forlornly from an empty table as a scrum surrounded Williamson went viral following Wednesday's media day in New York.

But the 19-year-old Georgian, who is himself a potential first-round pick, laughed off the experience in an interview with Eurohoops TV.

"It just makes me more hungry and humble to see this guy get a lot of focus," said Bitadze, who on the 2018-19 Euroleague Rising Star award.

"I know he's a great player, he's probably the top player but that doesn't bother me at all.

"I had people come and ask me questions, so it doesn't bother me at all. It's all good and I'm really excited for this process."

The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to select 6ft 7in, 285-pound forward Williamson with the first overall pick on Thursday having won the NBA Draft Lottery last month.

Williamson, who left Duke after one year, enters professional basketball amid huge hype and an expectation that he can become one of the greats of the game.

Advertisement
NBA Mock Draft 2019: Zion Williamson to headline draft class, Ja Morant set to transform the Grizzlies, Bol Bol could be Celtics' wildcard
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Centers in NBA Draft 2019
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft 2019: Zion Williamson backed to become 'world's best'
RELATED STORY
I'm not looking to fill LeBron's shoes - Williamson wants to 'be the best Zion'
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft 2019: How Zion Williamson will fit with the Pelicans
RELATED STORY
Zion Williamson leads Duke to victory
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft 2019: Zion Williamson and three other instant-impact picks
RELATED STORY
Zion Williamson makes Duke history with Wooden Award
RELATED STORY
Zion Williamson to return for Duke on Thursday
RELATED STORY
Zion Williamson declares for 2019 NBA Draft
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us