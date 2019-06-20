Goga Bitadze laughs off Zion Williamson media snub

Zion Williamson at the NBA Draft media day

Being shunned by members of the media in favour of the 2019 NBA Draft's projected number one pick Zion Williamson has only made Goga Bitadze hungrier to succeed.

A picture of Bitadze looking on forlornly from an empty table as a scrum surrounded Williamson went viral following Wednesday's media day in New York.

But the 19-year-old Georgian, who is himself a potential first-round pick, laughed off the experience in an interview with Eurohoops TV.

"It just makes me more hungry and humble to see this guy get a lot of focus," said Bitadze, who on the 2018-19 Euroleague Rising Star award.

"I know he's a great player, he's probably the top player but that doesn't bother me at all.

"I had people come and ask me questions, so it doesn't bother me at all. It's all good and I'm really excited for this process."

NBA draft prospect Gogo Bitazde got slotted next to @Zionwilliamson at @NBA draft media day.



Unfortunately he’s a bit overshadowed.



Gogo actually a guy I’ve heard @PelicansNBA have interest in. pic.twitter.com/mHq5g3SPxg — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) June 19, 2019

The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to select 6ft 7in, 285-pound forward Williamson with the first overall pick on Thursday having won the NBA Draft Lottery last month.

Williamson, who left Duke after one year, enters professional basketball amid huge hype and an expectation that he can become one of the greats of the game.