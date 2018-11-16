Green: Altercation with Durant will make Warriors stronger

Draymond Green, left, and Kevin Durant

Draymond​ Green insists an argument between himself and Golden State Warriors team-mate Kevin Durant will not derail the reigning NBA champions.

Green spoke for almost two and a half minutes at the team's morning shootaround in Houston on Thursday and did not take any questions regarding his highly publicised altercation with Kevin Durant earlier this week.

"What you must know is nobody in this organisation from a player, not myself, not Kevin, not anybody else, is going to beat us," Green told reporters.

"So if you're one of them other 29 teams in this league, you've got to beat us. We're not going to beat us. We're going to continue to do what we do. If this only makes Kevin and myself and the rest of my team-mates stronger, that's what it's going to do. You think you saw something before, good luck with us now. We're not going to crumble off of an argument."

Warriors forward Green was involved in a verbal altercation with Durant during the team’s 121-116 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday and their argument reportedly continued in the locker room after the game. The team then suspended Green for its 110-103 win over the Atlanta Hawks a day later.

For his part, Durant has said he will keep the details about the altercation "in-house".

Green said he and Durant have spoken and are "moving forward".

"I think there’s no secret that I’m an emotional player and I wear my emotions on my sleeve," Green added.

"I play with that same emotion. You know sometimes they get the best of me and it doesn't work to my favour. I'm gonna live with that because it works in my favour as my resume speaks and this team's resume speaks more so than it doesn't. And so I’m never going to change who I am, I'm going to approach the game the same way that I always do."